49ers' Kwon Alexander: Officially joins Niners
Alexander (knee) passed a physical Thursday, making his four-year, $54 million contract with the 49ers official, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The contract includes $14.25 million fully guaranteed, which makes more sense than the initial figure ($27 million) that was reported. With the 2020 base salary guaranteed for injury only, the Niners actually have an easy path to get out of the deal after one season if Alexander avoids another major injury yet still falls shy of expectations. Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports the 24-year-old linebacker has resumed weightlifting and jogging, but he'll still need at least three or four more months to make a full recovery from the ACL tear he suffered Oct. 21. The 2015 fourth-round pick averaged 8.3 tackles per game in four seasons with Tampa Bay, adding 22 passes defensed, seven sacks, six interceptions and six forced fumbles in 46 appearances. The 49ers hope Alexander's nose for the ball will make up for his inconsistencies with tackling and pass coverage.
