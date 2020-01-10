Play

49ers' Kwon Alexander: Officially returns from IR

Alexander (pectoral) was officially activated off injured reserve Friday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old returned to practice at the start of January and is ready to go for the 49ers' playoff opener after spending the last two months on injured reserve. Alexander isn't expected to return to an every-down role following the layoff, but his presence should still provide a solid boost for the defense.

