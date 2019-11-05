49ers' Kwon Alexander: Placed on IR

Alexander (pectoral) was placed on IR by the 49ers on Tuesday.

This was expected after Alexander underwent surgery to repair the injury. The 25-year-old finishes the season with 34 tackles (22 solo), 0.5 sacks, an interception and four passes defensed in eight games. Dre Greenlaw is set to take over on the weak side.

