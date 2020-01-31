Play

49ers' Kwon Alexander: Ready to face Chiefs

Alexander (pectoral) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander had been limited in practice since the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay, so participating in drills without any restrictions Friday represents a tangible step in the right direction. There's no doubt that Alexander will suit up for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he'll handle a full allotment of defensive snaps.

