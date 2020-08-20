Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Alexander (biceps) will remain the starting weakside linebacker this season, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

There was some early speculation that Dre Greenlaw could overtake the veteran following a standout rookie campaign, but Shanahan put those rumors to rest after the team's first padded practice Monday. Alexander had a disappointing start to his first year in red and gold, finishing with 34 tackles (22 solo), a forced fumble and an interception in eight regular season starts. He did return for San Francisco's playoff push, but was behind Greenlaw on the depth chart likely due to health concerns. The 25-year-old will look to get back to his triple-digit tackle potential as a full-time starter if he can stay healthy in 2020.