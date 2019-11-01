49ers' Kwon Alexander: Ruled out after chest injury

Alexander suffered a chest injury Thursday against the Cardinals and was immediately ruled out, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As Maiocco points out, it's alarming how quickly Alexander was ruled out after suffering the injury. The 49ers don't play again until hosting the Seahawks on Monday, Nov. 11, so expect an update on Alexander's status to surface well before then.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories