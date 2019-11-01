49ers' Kwon Alexander: Set for season-ending surgery

Alexander was confirmed to have suffered a torn pectoral and will undergo season-ending surgery next week, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Alexander sustained the injury during Thursday's win over the Cardinals, and it will end his 2019 season after eight games. The 25-year-old should be placed on injured reserve in the near future to free up space on the 53-man roster, while the surgery guarantees he won't be able to return during a potential postseason run.