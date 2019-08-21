49ers' Kwon Alexander: Set to suit up Saturday
Alexander will start Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Alexander is coming off an ACL tear and looks back to full health. The 24-year-old is set to start in San Francisco's linebacker corps, and could be an asset in IDP formats if he avoids the injury bug.
