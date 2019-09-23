49ers' Kwon Alexander: Seven more tackles

Alexander recorded seven tackles (six solo) with a tackle for a loss in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Alexander only finished behind DeForest Buckner for the team lead in tackles, as the duo wreaked havoc on the Steelers' attempt at establishing the run. Outside of a Week 1 ejection, the All-Pro linebacker has looked like his pre-injury self with his new club, racking up tackles while playing solid in pass coverage.