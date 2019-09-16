49ers' Kwon Alexander: Shines in coverage

Alexander posted six tackles (three solo), three pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

After being ejected from the season opener, Alexander had some making up to do. He clearly accomplished that by registering his first interception since the 2017 season. Alexander's role with the 49ers may give him a better chance to work more in coverage, and that could make him a better IDP asset.

