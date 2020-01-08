Play

49ers' Kwon Alexander: Sporting no-contact jersey

Alexander (pectoral) wore a no-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander isn't officially on the practice report since he's still on IR, but he's trending in the right direction. Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed that Alexander has been fully cleared by the team's medical staff, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. The 49ers have one more practice ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the Vikings, and he'll need to finish without a setback to have a chance of being activated.

