49ers' Kwon Alexander: Suffers season-ending injury

Alexander was diagnosed with a torn pectoral, bringing his season to an early end, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Signed to a four-year, $54 million contract this past offseason, Alexander had 34 tackles (22 solo), one interception, one forced fumble and four pass defenses in eight games, playing 78 percent of the snaps on defense and earning PFF's No. 6 coverage grade among qualified linebackers. This is a major loss for the San Francisco defense, with some combination of Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair and Mark Nzeocha expected to fill the void. Alexander suffered a torn ACL last October with the Buccaneers, and he now figures to land on injured reserve for a second straight season.