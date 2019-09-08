49ers' Kwon Alexander: Thrown out of season opener

Alexander was ejected from Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jameis Winston, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Winston was sliding when Alexander made helmet-to-helmet impact, so he'll watch the rest of the game from the locker room. At the time of his departure, Alexander was leading the 49ers with three tackles against his former team. Although there may be supplemental discipline, Alexander is expected to play Week 2 versus the Bengals.