49ers' Kwon Alexander: Wearing non-contact jersey
Alexander (pectoral) was spotted wearing a blue non-contact jersey during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander appears set to be listed as 'limited' on Thursday's practice report, just as he was during Wednesday's estimated session. The starting linebacker will look to avoid any setbacks while ramping up his activity over the next week and a half, with the goal of playing increased snaps during San Francisco's Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs on Feb. 2.
