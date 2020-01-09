49ers' Kwon Alexander: Will see snap count

Alexander (pectoral) is expected to be activated ahead of Saturday's NFC divisional round contest against the Vikings and play a limited role, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Alexander has already resumed participating in non-contact drills, and the 49ers reportedly plan to activate him to the 53-man roster in anticipation of Saturday's divisional-round tilt against Minnesota. The 25-year-old is working to fully recover from surgery to repair a torn pectoral, so he almost certainly won't be ready to handle his regular every-down role, but Alexander possesses the potential to make plays even on a snap count.