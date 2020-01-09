49ers' Kwon Alexander: Will see snap count
Alexander (pectoral) is expected to be activated ahead of Saturday's NFC divisional round contest against the Vikings and play a limited role, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Alexander has already resumed participating in non-contact drills, and the 49ers reportedly plan to activate him to the 53-man roster in anticipation of Saturday's divisional-round tilt against Minnesota. The 25-year-old is working to fully recover from surgery to repair a torn pectoral, so he almost certainly won't be ready to handle his regular every-down role, but Alexander possesses the potential to make plays even on a snap count.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.