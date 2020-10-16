Alexander (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Given that he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain Wednesday, it's no surprise that Alexander will sit out of this divisional clash. The 26-year-old linebacker has played nearly every snap this season and piled up 30 tackles and a sack through five games. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Azeez Al-Shaair are the top candidates to start at weak-side linebacker in Alexander's place.