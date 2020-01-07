49ers' Kwon Alexander: Works in limited fashion
Alexander (pectoral) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
Alexander was originally aiming to return for a possible NFC Championship game, but coach Kyle Shanahan said the linebacker has been fully cleared by the team's medical staff a week ahead of schedule, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. With that in mind, Shanahan called it "a coaching decision" going forward, but the 25-year-old appears on track to suit up for the first time since Week 9.
