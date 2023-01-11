Juszczyk finished the 2022 regular season with 26 rushing yards and a touchdown and 200 receiving yards and another score across 16 games.

Juszczyk's production for the 49ers in 2022 earned the fullback his seventh-straight trip to the Pro Bowl. The 31-year-old did see a small dip in usage, logging 12 fewer touches compared to last year. This had less to do with a decline in Juice's offensive skills, and more to do with the 49ers having a plethora of offensive weapons this season. Juszczyk is under contract with San Francisco through 2025, providing immense value to his team with minimal value to fantasy managers.