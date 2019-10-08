Juszczyk appears to have suffered a left knee sprain but the severity is still unknown according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Juszczyk will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, which will bring more clarity to the situation but there's a good chance the Pro Bowl fullback could be sidelined for at least one contest. Look for more details to emerge when the team releases their practice report later this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories