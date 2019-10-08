49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Appears to have left knee sprain
Juszczyk appears to have suffered a left knee sprain but the severity is still unknown according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.
Juszczyk will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, which will bring more clarity to the situation but there's a good chance the Pro Bowl fullback could be sidelined for at least one contest. Look for more details to emerge when the team releases their practice report later this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...