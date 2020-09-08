Juszczyk (hamstring) returned to team activities Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
"Juice" was one of many 49ers to suffer mild hamstring strains earlier in camp, and like a few of his comrades, he was able to return to action Monday, putting him in line to suit up against the Cardinals in Week 1. The Swiss-army knife will make the occasionally flashy play out of the backfield, but his main priority will be to help pave lanes for this fast rushing attack instilled by head coach Kyle Shanahan.