Juszczyk finished the 2020 season with career highs in rushing yards (64) and touchdowns (two) while contributing his usual production as a receiver (19 receptions for 202 yards and four scores) across 16 games.

Juszczyk is an elite blocker and receiver out of the backfield, but he finally added the most-common offensive tool for a fullback -- short-yardage runs -- to his Swiss Army knife profile of tools. Even with the new high-water mark of six total touchdowns, the All-Pro continues to be hampered by the lack of a fullback position in standard fantasy formats. Unless the next generation of creative offensive minds have a gameplan surrounded around featuring the fullback, then Juice will continue to be an afterthought in fantasy circles despite bringing great value to his real-life squad. The 49ers will have a difficult decision to make regarding Juszczyk this offseason, as his four-year contract will expire heading into 2021 free agency period.