Juszczyk was targeted once during Sunday's 18-15 loss to Arizona but was unable to come down with the catch. He gained 10 yards on two carries.

Juszczyk had a big 87-yard day against Arizona in Week 5 but was unable to come close to that Sunday. The fullback did have his first multiple-carry game of the season but recorded 30 or fewer yards for the third straight week. He remains a sometimes-viable receiver out of the backfield, but his production doesn't happen often enough to make him worth playing Thursday, even against a middle-of-the-road Oakland pass defense, which is surrendering 270 receiving yards per game.