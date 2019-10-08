Juszczyk has been carted to the locker room and is questionable to return, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Juszczyk was able to walk off the field with some assistance from the training staff but then was spotted on a cart heading to the locker room shortly after. A fundamental piece to the 49ers' run game, the Pro Bowler is the only fullback on the roster. Should he miss an extended period of time, there's a good chance the 49ers hit the free agent market in search of a replacement.