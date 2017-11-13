49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Catches five passes in win
Juszczyk (neck) caught five passes (six targets) for 27 yards and ran the ball once for no gain in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Juszczyk was heavily involved in the passing game, pacing the team with five receptions and tying Garrett Celek for the team lead with six targets. He didn't do much with his dump-off passes, but the athletic fullback remains one of the most-utilized pass-catchers at his position, leading all fullbacks with 20 targets this season.
