49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Catches two passes
Juszczyk caught two passes for eight yards during Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle.
San Francisco continues to show faith in Juszczyk despite entering Sunday back-to-back weeks with fumbles. The fifth-year fullback gets more action than most players at his position, but is limited somewhat in how productive he can be with just one touchdown for a 49ers offense ranked in the bottom five in the league in offense. As is the case with all of San Francisco's skill players, it will be worth watching to see what kind of effect Jimmy Garoppolo might have on the 49ers' fortunes.
