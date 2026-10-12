Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Juszczyk (knee) could return for the Week 6 matchup against the Commanders next Monday night, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Juszczyk's practice participation during Week 6 prep will ultimately determine whether the veteran fullback will return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury he sustained during the 49ers' Week 4 win over the Broncos. The 49ers will continue to rely on tight ends like Brayden Willis for more snaps as blockers in Juszczyk's absence.