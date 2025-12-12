Juszczyk (ribs) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Juszczyk fractured his rib during the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Browns. The veteran fullback had extra time to recovery courtesy of the 49ers' Week 14 bye, and he's been given the green light to play in Sunday's home game. Juszczyk has mostly operated as a backfield blocker on run plays but has also been effective in the passing attack, having hauled in 20 passes (on 23 targets) for 187 yards and a touchdown through 13 regular-season games.