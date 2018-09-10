Juszczyk only caught one pass Sunday, but it went for 56 yards in a loss to Minnesota. He did not receive a carry.

Juice put his route-running and receiving skills on display, running a crisp wheel route out of the backfield and bringing in a sideline bomb from Jimmy Garoppolo for a huge gain. The 27-year-old has a strong chance of leading all fullbacks in receiving for the second-consecutive season, but his lack of touches and unfavorable eligibility at running back should keep him out of the fantasy picture.