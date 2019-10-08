49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Dealing with MCL sprain
Juszczyk (knee) is believed to have suffered a sprained left MCL in Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 49ers will send Juszczyk in for an MRI later Tuesday before offering further clarity on his injury, but if the initial diagnosis proves accurate, he'll have a tough time making it back for the team's Week 6 matchup with the Rams. Juszczyk has only tallied 82 total yards on seven touches through four games, but his skills as a lead blocker have helped spark the 49ers' productive ground game this season.
