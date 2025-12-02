49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Dealing with rib fracture
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Juszczyk is dealing with a rib fracture ahead of the 49ers' bye week, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.
Juszczyk sustained the injury in the team's 26-8 win over the Browns on Sunday, and he's expected to be reevaluated after the team is idle in Week 14. The fullback will have a good shot at not missing any action moving forward as a result of the week off.
More News
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Further evaluation coming•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Season high in touches Thursday•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Clears concussion protocol•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Limited at practice•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Won't return vs. New Orleans•