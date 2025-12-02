Juszczyk is dealing with a rib fracture ahead of the 49ers' bye week, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Juszczyk sustained the injury in the team's 26-8 win over the Browns on Sunday, and he's expected to be reevaluated after the team is idle in Week 14. The fullback will have a good shot at not missing any action moving forward as a result of the week off.