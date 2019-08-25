Juszczyk's x-ray on his injured hand came back negative Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Juszczyk suffered the hand injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, but appears to be fine. Heading into the final two preseason games, it's likely that the team won't risk further injury, and hold the veteran out for both games. With Juszczyk sidelined, the team could look to add a full back in free agency, or utilize a depth tight end for his role during practice and the preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories