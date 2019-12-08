Play

Juszczyk left Sunday's game against the Saints and is being evaluated for a concussion, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Juszczyk suffered the injury on a hit directly to the head after he caught a pass in the fourth quarter, and was visibly shaken up. He'll enter the league's mandated concussion protocol, and we'll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning.

