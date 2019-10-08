The 49ers announced Tuesday that Juszczyk (knee) will likely be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After exiting Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns, Juszczyk was sent in for an MRI on Tuesday that confirmed the versatile fullback had sprained the MCL in his left knee. The loss of the 28-year-old for at least the next four games will deprive Jimmy Garoppolo of one of his favorite dump-off targets, while also leaving a potent San Francisco ground attack without a lead blocker. The 49ers could sign another fullback to compensate for Juszczyk's absence or have backup tight end Levine Toilolo -- a blocking specialist -- line up out of the backfield more frequently.