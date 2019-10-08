49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Facing 4-to-6-week absence
The 49ers announced Tuesday that Juszczyk (knee) will likely be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After exiting Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns, Juszczyk was sent in for an MRI on Tuesday that confirmed the versatile fullback had sprained the MCL in his left knee. The loss of the 28-year-old for at least the next four games will deprive Jimmy Garoppolo of one of his favorite dump-off targets, while also leaving a potent San Francisco ground attack without a lead blocker. The 49ers could sign another fullback to compensate for Juszczyk's absence or have backup tight end Levine Toilolo -- a blocking specialist -- line up out of the backfield more frequently.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.