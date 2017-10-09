49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Finds end zone against Colts
Juszczyk caught two passes (four targets) for 14 yards and a touchdown in a 26-23 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He added three yards on one carry.
Juszczyk displayed the pass-catching ability that earned him a big payday from the 49ers this past offseason by hauling in a six-yard pass in the flat for his first touchdown of the 2017 campaign. While his production is uncharacteristically high for a full back (eight catches for 80 yards through five games), it still isn't enough to warrant consideration in standard fantasy formats which require the 26-year-old to occupy a running back slot.
