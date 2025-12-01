Juszczyk will have further evaluation on his ribs injury once the team returns to Santa Clara, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that initial tests revealed no broken ribs, but Juszczyk will still undergo further testing to determine the extent of his injury. The 49ers have a Week 14 bye, which could allow the 34-year-old fullback enough time to recover ahead of the team's Week 15 matchup against the Titans.