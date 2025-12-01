49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Further evaluation coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Juszczyk will have further evaluation on his ribs injury once the team returns to Santa Clara, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that initial tests revealed no broken ribs, but Juszczyk will still undergo further testing to determine the extent of his injury. The 49ers have a Week 14 bye, which could allow the 34-year-old fullback enough time to recover ahead of the team's Week 15 matchup against the Titans.
More News
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Season high in touches Thursday•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Clears concussion protocol•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Limited at practice•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Won't return vs. New Orleans•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Gains 32 yards Sunday•