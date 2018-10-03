49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Gains 15 yards
Juszczyk caught two of three targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.
Juszczyk has been consistent this season, averaging two catches per game and, in theory, should serve as a security blanket for new quarterback C.J. Beathard. Juszczyk can get downfield and score moreso than your average fullback, but that probably isn't enough to warrant much fantasy attention. Thing should get tougher against Arizona's top-10 pass defense in Week 5.
