Juszczyk had two receptions on as many targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over Seattle.

Juszczyk was able to leak out of the backfield twice for a couple of big chunk plays to extend drives Sunday. The versatile fullback may see an extra target or two as the 49ers manage a depleted receiver room in the early portion of the schedule. Juszczyk would still need to see a significant jump in usage to warrant fantasy consideration at the endangered fullback position.