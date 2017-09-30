49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Game-time call Sunday
Juszcyk (concussion) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Juszczyk suffered the injury in Week 3's loss to the Rams, and has yet to clear the team's protocol. His status for Sunday is unlikely to be determined until closer to game-time.
