49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Getting work at tight end
Juszczyk has done well while getting work at tight end during training camp, Mindi Bach reports.
Juszczyk became the league's highest-paid fullback upon signing with San Francisco this offseason, so it's no wonder that the creative Kyle Shanahan is looking to take advantage of his versatility. Compared to his days with the Ravens, which saw Juszczyk catch at least 37 passes in back-to-back seasons, the 26-year-old has switched between his usual backfield post and lining up at tight end more often with the 49ers. In fact, Juszczyk reportedly often arrives early to practice to get extra work with the team's position coach. News that Juszczyk is learning more and more tight end obviously bodes well for his fantasy value, as his multidimensional skill set could keep him on the field more frequently.
