Juszczyk (hip) does not have an injury designation for Saturday's matchup versus Seattle.

Juszczyk managed a hip issue throughout the week but has been given the green light to play Saturday after logging a full practice Thursday. His availability is a big deal for San Francisco's offense given the veteran fullback's impact as a blocker and pass catcher. While he doesn't get enough touches on offense to be impactful in fantasy, Juszczyk has put together a nice 23-208-2 receiving line on 26 targets this season.