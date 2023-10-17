Juszczyk reeled in his lone target for a nine-yard reception in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Browns.

Juszczyk went without a target or carry in the 49ers' first two games, but he's since see his touches tick up a bit over the last four contests. After recording four catches in the 49ers' 42-10 drubbing of the Cowboys in Week 5, the fullback took a step back in terms involvement Sunday but still tied for his longest gain of the season. Even with halfback Christian McCaffrey (oblique/ribs) potentially at risk of missing Monday's game at Minnesota, Juszczyk isn't expected to be a major beneficiary. Juszczyk will continue to bring most of his value to the San Francisco offense as a blocker rather than as a runner or receiver.