49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Hauls in three passes
Juszczyk caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Monday's loss to Green Bay.
Juszczyk was unable to match last week's season-high of 75 yards, but his three receptions ranked fourth among all San Francisco receiving options Monday. The 27-year-old is averaging 2.8 receptions and 37.8 yards per game this season. Those numbers are exceptional for a fullback, but lacking in terms of a standard-league running back when you factor in the lack of carries (just one carry through six weeks).
