49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Hauls in three passes
Juszczyk caught three of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over Detroit.
The 49ers have been pretty balanced distributing the football through two weeks, George Kittle leads the squad with 13 targets, but five others -- including Juszczyk -- have at least six. That's pretty good exposure for fullback, but -- even with that level of involvement -- he probably doesn't have enough opportunities to be a week-to-week factor. He has topped 60 total yards in a game just twice in his career, both in 2017.
