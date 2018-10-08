49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Heavily involved in passing game
Juszczyk carried the ball once for 12 yards and hauled in six of seven targets for 75 yards against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Juszczyk's carries, receptions and total yardage all were season highs. The fullback's uptick in production was due in large part to a game script which saw the 49ers run 88 offensive plays. While "Juice" is unlikely to see this sort of usage on a weekly basis, he is clearly a part of the team's passing gameplan with 14 receptions, 197 yards and a touchdown through five games.
