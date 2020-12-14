Juszczyk rushed one time for three yards and caught two of three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-15 loss to Washington.

Juszczyk extended his touchdown streak to two games and now has four combined scores on the year (two rushing and two receiving). The versatile fullback remains the top receiving threat at his position with 15 receptions for 163 yards through 13 contests, but he has also been used more as a rusher with new career highs in carries (13), rushing yards (57) and rushing touchdowns (two). Juice still doesn't provide enough volume to become fantasy relevant when forced into the category of running back.