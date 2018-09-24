49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Hits paydirt in loss
Juszczyk hauled in two passes (four targets) for 38 yards and a touchdown in a 38-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
The majority of Juszczyk's production came on a well-executed play action fake that allowed the fullback to end up wide open for a 35-yard score. The 27-year-old has yet to log a carry this year, but he is proving to be a sneaky weapon in the passing game with 107 yards on six receptions (10 targets).
