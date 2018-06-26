Juszczyk played 53 percent of offensive snaps in the five games Jimmy Garoppolo started last year, Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit reports.

Signed to a four-year, $21 million contract last offseason, Juszczyk easily led all fullbacks in catches (33), targets (42), receiving yards (315) and offensive snaps (394) in 2017. He compiled 46.7 percent of his snaps and 51.5 percent of his catches over the final five weeks, as the Niners used their base personnel far more often when they weren't forced to play catch-up. The team's improved depth at wideout likely will push Juszczyk back below the 50 percent threshold for snap share, but he still figures to get more touches and more playing time than any other fullback.

