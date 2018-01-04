Juszczyk finished the 2017 campaign with 31 yards on seven carries and 315 receiving yards and a touchdown on 33 receptions through 14 games.

The Swiss-army knife fullback did it again, posting arguably his best receiving totals (outside of touchdowns) after joining the 49ers this past offseason. Of course, leading the league in receiving yards as a fullback doesn't serve much purpose in fantasy leagues that do not have a slot for fullbacks. Juszczyk did see his production increase once Jimmy Garoppolo took over down the stretch, posting game totals that could have been passed off as a usable tight end in deep PPR formats, so it isn't inconceivable to have Juice on draft boards in those very deep formats next season.