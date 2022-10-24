Juszczyk underwent surgery on his broken right finger Monday and probably won't play against the Rams this coming Sunday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Juszczyk broke his finger in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but he still managed to return and finish out the remainder of this contest. The 31-year-old fullback has caught 11 of his 15 targets for 153 yards and recorded three rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown this season, though his biggest impact has come as a blocker in the 49ers' running game. Juszczyk's participation in practice Wednesday should shed more light on his availability against the Rams on Sunday.