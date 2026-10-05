Juszczyk is believed to have sustained a sprained right knee in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Broncos and is likely to miss "several weeks," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Juszczyk recorded two catches for 28 yards on two targets before exiting early in the fourth quarter with the knee injury. Early evaluations of the fullback's knee have left the 49ers confident that his ACL is intact, but he'll undergo an MRI on Monday to provide more clarity on the extent of his injury. In any case, the 49ers seem to be bracing for Juszczyk to miss multiple weeks, with a stint on injured reserve potentially being on the table. While not typically a major part of the San Francisco passing attack, Juszczyk handles a critical role as a blocker, and his absence for any length of time may have negative consequences on the overall health of the offense.